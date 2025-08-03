Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $50,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

