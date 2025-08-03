Novus Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Novus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.7%
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.