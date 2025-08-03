L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 17,111 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Allstate by 616.7% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 100,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Allstate by 404.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $199.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $168.36 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

