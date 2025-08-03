NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,924 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $240,269,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $124,106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,188,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

NEE opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

