PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $103 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $103,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 72.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $104.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

