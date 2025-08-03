PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 201,806 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.66 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

