Security Financial Services INC. Has $442,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Alphabet Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.