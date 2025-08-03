L & S Advisors Inc Invests $4.11 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $428.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

