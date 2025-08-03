L & S Advisors Inc Invests $4.11 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $428.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
