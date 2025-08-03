Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

SO stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Southern has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 79,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,291,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

