Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.32 and last traded at $45.57. Approximately 15,430,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 42,790,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Specifically, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $92,146,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,198,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,518,000 after purchasing an additional 531,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.