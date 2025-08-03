Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 96,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

