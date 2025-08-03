Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $353.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $363.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

