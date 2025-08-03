Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 2,041 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.89. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.