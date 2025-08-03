Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,132,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 489.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $126,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $115.69.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
