Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $813.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,319.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $813,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $624.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

