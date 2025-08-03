TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.