TIAA Trust National Association Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $381.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

