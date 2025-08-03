TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,052 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $230.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

