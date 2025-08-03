TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,335 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $544.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $558.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

