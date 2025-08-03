Generation Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Generation Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

