Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Cuts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $296.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

