Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Sells 750 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.8% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,345,000 after purchasing an additional 266,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

