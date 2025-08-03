Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Acquires 1,724 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 0.9% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $64.22 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $69.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

