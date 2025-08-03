JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

