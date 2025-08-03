Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $770,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,295 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $16.20 on Friday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.