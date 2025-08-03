Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $314,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $162.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.15 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

