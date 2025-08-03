NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 7,200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,912 shares of company stock worth $13,863,813 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $785.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

