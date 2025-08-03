Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8%

CMG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

