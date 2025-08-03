Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lifted by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.