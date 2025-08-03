Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

