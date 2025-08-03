R Squared Ltd Invests $220,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

