Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,249 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MET stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.