Commerce Bank Has $8.78 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 173.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

