5,782 Shares in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,782 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

