Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 255.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,135 shares of company stock worth $14,976,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $583.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.91.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

