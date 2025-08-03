Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,806,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

