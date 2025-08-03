United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $397,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $936.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $736.75 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,060.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,235.02.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

