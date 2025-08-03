DCF Advisers LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

