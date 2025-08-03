Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.