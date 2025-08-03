Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
