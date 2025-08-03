Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $351,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after buying an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after buying an additional 304,997 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after buying an additional 580,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

