Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 87.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9%

YUM opened at $145.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

