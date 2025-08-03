Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $356.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,667. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

