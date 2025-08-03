Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $627.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $700.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.51.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

