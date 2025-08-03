IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,570 shares of company stock worth $110,581,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $446.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

