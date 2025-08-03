PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,539 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $121,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

