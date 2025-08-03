US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xylem were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $142.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.83.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

