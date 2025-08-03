Scotia Capital Inc. Has $27.21 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in NIKE by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

