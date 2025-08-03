Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.27% of Roper Technologies worth $171,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

ROP opened at $542.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

