Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Trimmed by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,875,000 after buying an additional 295,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,570,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,656,000 after buying an additional 78,533 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $221.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $210.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

