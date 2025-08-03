Novus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Novus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Novus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,367 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,510,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,343 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

